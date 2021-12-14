Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,756 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $811.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,610 shares of company stock worth $6,905,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

