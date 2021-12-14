Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.56. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $131.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

