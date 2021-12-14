Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.56. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $131.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.