Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ORPEF opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. Orpea has a 1 year low of $90.61 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.25.

About Orpea

Orpea SA engages in the operation of geriatric healthcare facilities. Its services include nursing home, psychiatric care clinics, home care, post-acute and rehabilitation clinics. The company was founded by Jean-Claude Marian in 1989 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

