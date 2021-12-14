Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ORPEF opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. Orpea has a 1 year low of $90.61 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.25.
