Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $689.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce sales of $689.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $683.10 million to $695.00 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $684.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

In related news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 418.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 155,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 125,575 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,521,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $5.06 on Monday, hitting $68.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,102. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

