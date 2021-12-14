Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.63 Per Share

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oxford Industries in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $7.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

NYSE OXM opened at $96.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

