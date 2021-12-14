Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Gavin Hill Purchases 6 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,424 ($32.03) per share, with a total value of £145.44 ($192.20).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,330 ($30.79) per share, with a total value of £163.10 ($215.54).

OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,430 ($32.11) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,700 ($22.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($36.08). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,322.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,353.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,580 ($34.10) to GBX 2,600 ($34.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.70) to GBX 2,600 ($34.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

