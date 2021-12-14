PAID Network Achieves Market Cap of $55.02 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001406 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $55.02 million and approximately $515,584.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.70 or 0.07971377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,933.46 or 0.99641478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00076233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00053164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

