Palladium Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.64. The company has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

