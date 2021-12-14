Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

