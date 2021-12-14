Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

