Palladium Partners LLC Sells 286 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $351.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $252.51 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

