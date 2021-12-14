Palladium Partners LLC Sells 574 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 66.2% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $196.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.02 and a 200-day moving average of $194.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.03 and a 1-year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.