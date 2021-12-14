Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Shares Down 5.7%

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215.20 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 215.80 ($2.85). 90,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 91,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.80 ($3.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.39.

Pao Novatek Company Profile (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

