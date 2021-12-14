Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

PZZA stock opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.71.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

