Parachute Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $239,691.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,271,481 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

