Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 10,797 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 566,144 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 101,558.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,505,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $514.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.