Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $65,492,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $22,118,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.65. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. Research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

