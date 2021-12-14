Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $89,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 196,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $6,090,963.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,823,885 shares of company stock valued at $48,919,772 and have sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

