Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 10,085 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Nelnet worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 365,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 58,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nelnet by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Nelnet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 199,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Shares of NNI opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $96.74.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.48%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.