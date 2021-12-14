Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $10.70 Average PT from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,200 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 156,647 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.43. 1,528,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,004. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.