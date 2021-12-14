Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $401.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.16. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.50 and a twelve month high of $601.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.