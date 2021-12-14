Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 9,772 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

