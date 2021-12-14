Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after buying an additional 309,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after buying an additional 169,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,059,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,799,000 after buying an additional 360,715 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYCB stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

