Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,447 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after buying an additional 3,343,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after buying an additional 3,057,451 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,192,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,660,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,574,000 after buying an additional 357,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,638,000 after buying an additional 560,139 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

