Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

