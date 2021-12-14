Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average is $94.69.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,593 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,661 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.45.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

