Patrick F. Coveney Sells 29,883 Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.80), for a total value of £40,640.88 ($53,708.05).

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 130.70 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £688.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31. Greencore Group plc has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 174.30 ($2.30). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

GNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 158.75 ($2.10).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

