Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 1,766 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Brightworth bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,424.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 116,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 115,328 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $51.49 and a one year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

