Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after acquiring an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Allstate stock opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.