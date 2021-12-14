Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.