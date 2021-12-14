Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

