Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Takes $5.08 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $453.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.26 and its 200 day moving average is $417.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

