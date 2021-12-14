Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $73,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

Paycom Software stock opened at $415.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.76. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

