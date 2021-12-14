Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27. Insiders bought 266 shares of company stock valued at $10,669 over the last three months.

Shares of PPL stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$37.55. 1,204,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -675.60%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

