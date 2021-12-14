Peoples Bank OH Has $14.70 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $463.57 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $459.57 and a 200-day moving average of $445.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.