Peoples Bank OH Increases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO stock opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

