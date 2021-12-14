Peoples Bank OH Sells 354 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

