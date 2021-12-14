Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perion Network in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PERI. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $769.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $14,380,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $5,962,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.