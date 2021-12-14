PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.94 Million

Brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report $169.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.80 million and the highest is $184.80 million. PetIQ posted sales of $164.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $905.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

PETQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.88. 332,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.45 million, a P/E ratio of -47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PetIQ by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 38.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PetIQ by 433.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter worth approximately $468,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

