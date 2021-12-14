Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. 451,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,899,375. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

