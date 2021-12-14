Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $92.27. 10,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,434. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $143.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

