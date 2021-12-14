Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Increased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.