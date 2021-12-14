Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $4,539,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

