Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.54% of Glass Houses Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLHA. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,877,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,924,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLHA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.