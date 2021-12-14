Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.07% of Varonis Systems worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 192,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $7,206,581.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $92,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,179 shares of company stock worth $10,889,600 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

