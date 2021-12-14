Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,827,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,365 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,003,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,062,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $281.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

