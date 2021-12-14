Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 80.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,919 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,302,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,815,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $237.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $206.05 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

