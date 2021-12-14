Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 747 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Applied Materials stock opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.62. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

