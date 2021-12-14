Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

