Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $151.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.27. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

